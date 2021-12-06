Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.63 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $108.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

