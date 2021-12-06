Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 3,077 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.