BP (BP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/3/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 404 ($5.28) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 320 ($4.18).

11/29/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 570 ($7.45). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – BP had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – BP had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 310 ($4.05).

10/12/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BP stock traded up GBX 4.25 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 340.85 ($4.45). 42,684,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 343.81. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 322 shares of company stock worth $105,595.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

