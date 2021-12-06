BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 404 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) received a GBX 404 ($5.36) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 113.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BP.B stock remained flat at $GBX 189.50 ($2.51) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 191.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73.

About BP plc 9% Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

