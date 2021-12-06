bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPOSY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf cut bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

