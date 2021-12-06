bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.17

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOSY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

