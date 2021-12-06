Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70.

Breaking Data Company Profile (CVE:BKD)

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

