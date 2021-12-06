Brian Lee Bergot Sells 50,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total value of C$134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at C$251,089.98.

Brian Lee Bergot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00.

Shares of TSE:TKO traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.59. 193,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,614. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.31 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.45 million and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.