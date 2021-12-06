Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 211,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.