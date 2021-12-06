Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Catalent reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.04. 17,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.62. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

