Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post sales of $63.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $56.44 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $208.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 528,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $591.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

