Brokerages Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $385.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.80 million. Daseke posted sales of $335.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 94,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Daseke stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $596.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

