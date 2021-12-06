Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 176,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.