Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.85. 68,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Merchants Bancorp shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

