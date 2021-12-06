Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. NOW has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $927.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.94.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

