Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.39). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $9,274,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,260 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.96. 47,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $425.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

