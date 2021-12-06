Brokerages Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

RUSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $53.34 on Monday. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

