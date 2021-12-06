Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post $1.63 EPS

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.48. The stock had a trading volume of 74,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.