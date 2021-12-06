Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post $1.63 EPS

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.48. The stock had a trading volume of 74,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

