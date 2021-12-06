Brokerages Expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

