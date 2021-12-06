Brokerages Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.81. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

NGVT stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.24. 3,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,292. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.