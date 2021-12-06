Brokerages Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report sales of $120.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $99.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $452.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $504.40 million, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million.

A number of analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,483,500 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 346,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after acquiring an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.38 on Monday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $593.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.