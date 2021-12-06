Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post $69.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.82 million and the highest is $71.20 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $68.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $278.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $280.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $286.55 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 157.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

