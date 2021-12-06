Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

