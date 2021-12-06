Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGI. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

In related news, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

