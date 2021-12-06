Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

