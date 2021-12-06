Brokerages Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce sales of $134.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.50 million to $136.20 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $536.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.68 million to $549.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $569.84 million, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $588.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $84,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

