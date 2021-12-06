Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.33. 102,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $719.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

