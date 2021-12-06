Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report sales of $83.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.70 million and the highest is $84.20 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $332.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $384.35 million, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $386.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

