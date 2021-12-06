Brokers Issue Forecasts for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

