Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

NYSE RHP opened at $76.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after acquiring an additional 390,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

