Brokers Issue Forecasts for salesforce.com, inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

CRM stock opened at $258.32 on Monday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day moving average of $262.53.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

