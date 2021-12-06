Brokers Offer Predictions for Doximity, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Doximity in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $59.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

