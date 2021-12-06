Brokers Offer Predictions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of OLLI opened at $49.99 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

