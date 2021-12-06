Brokers Set Expectations for Dollar General Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

DG opened at $222.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

