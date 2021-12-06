C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.36. 6,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$95.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

