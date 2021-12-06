Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 428.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cabot worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cabot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cabot by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,457. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

