Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 448 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,918 shares of company stock worth $2,671,066 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

