Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 155,666 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,000. Sony Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SONY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.45. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $125.76.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

