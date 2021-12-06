Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of IDEX worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in IDEX by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 166,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $16,875,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in IDEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in IDEX by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.99. 1,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,821. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $238.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day moving average is $222.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

