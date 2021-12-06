Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $16.91 on Monday, hitting $290.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,082,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average is $220.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $725.05 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

