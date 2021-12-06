Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for 1.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Chemed worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chemed by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.16. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.69. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

