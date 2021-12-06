Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hexcel worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,915. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

