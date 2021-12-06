Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,726,942,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 562,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,332,000 after acquiring an additional 232,106 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

