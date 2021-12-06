Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after buying an additional 1,910,972 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,288,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,500,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,163. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.