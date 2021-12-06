Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 375,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,423 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,536. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

