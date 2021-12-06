Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,404.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,431. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,480.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,459.05. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

