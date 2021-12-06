Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,797 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 18,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 260,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $9.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.17. The stock had a trading volume of 319,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799,178. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.25. The firm has a market cap of $879.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

