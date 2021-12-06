Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 67,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,026,917. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

