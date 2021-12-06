Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,120 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,152. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $114.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

