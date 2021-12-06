Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.08. 658,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,417,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

